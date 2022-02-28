Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of BAND opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $762.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.58, a PEG ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 31.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

