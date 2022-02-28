Credit Suisse AG Takes $483,000 Position in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

JOBY stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Joby Aviation Inc has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

