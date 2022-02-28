Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

