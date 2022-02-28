Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Kopin worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kopin by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kopin by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

KOPN opened at $2.64 on Monday. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $243.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

In other news, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $101,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

