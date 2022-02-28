Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Audacy worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Audacy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $415.91 million, a P/E ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41. Audacy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.31.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

