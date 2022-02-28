Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of OneWater Marine worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,717,212.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,021. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

