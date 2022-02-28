SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $176.55 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

