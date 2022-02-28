Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Position Raised by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.02 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $50.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18.
