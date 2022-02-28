Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,806,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth $3,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at $2,836,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at $1,887,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $335.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.57. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Benefitfocus Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.