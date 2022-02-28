Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.