Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

