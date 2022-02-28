Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.36.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.