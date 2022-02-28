StockNews.com Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.29.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. GMS has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.