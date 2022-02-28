Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 788.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,747 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Canaan were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Canaan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canaan by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Canaan by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAN opened at $4.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $789.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 4.20. Canaan Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

