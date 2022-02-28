Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,955 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 140.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 467,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 544.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 124,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 93,604 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 71,050 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

