Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.64 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

