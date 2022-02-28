MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 37.5% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 231.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $39.90 on Monday. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, research analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

