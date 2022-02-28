Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.53. Carvana has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,553,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

