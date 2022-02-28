Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE CVEO opened at $21.97 on Friday. Civeo has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.07 million, a PE ratio of -24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,476.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 107,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,838 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Civeo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Civeo by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Civeo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Civeo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

