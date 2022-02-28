Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Price Target to $5.00

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $434.79 million, a PE ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 117.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 167.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
