Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Price Target to $5.00

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $434.79 million, a PE ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 117.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 167.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.