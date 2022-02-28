Greenridge Global Trims China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Target Price to $17.00

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Greenridge Global from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSE:CYD opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

