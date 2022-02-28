Greenridge Global Trims China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Target Price to $17.00

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Greenridge Global from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.
NYSE:CYD opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
