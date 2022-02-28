B. Riley Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $76.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $54.45 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

