Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.21). Establishment Labs reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Establishment Labs.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after buying an additional 237,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,797,000 after buying an additional 211,677 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 20,497.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after buying an additional 179,763 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $9,435,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 122,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

