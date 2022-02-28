Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 17,814 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRTK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

