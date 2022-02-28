Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 105,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWM opened at $31.32 on Monday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

