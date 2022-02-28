Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,218 LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LVOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $4.90 on Monday. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

