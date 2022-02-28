Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GLUE opened at $15.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.56.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
