BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Aware worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aware in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aware by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aware by 4.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. 29.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aware alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $3.35 on Monday. Aware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, Director John S. Stafford III bought 20,016 shares of Aware stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.