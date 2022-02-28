Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Sells $1,326,015.57 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $1,326,015.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MATX opened at $109.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Matson by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Matson by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

