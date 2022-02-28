Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HARP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,701 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 211,342 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 404.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 75,787.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 128,080 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HARP. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

