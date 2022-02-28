1,887 Shares in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphite Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 199,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,813. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

