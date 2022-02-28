Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 209,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

