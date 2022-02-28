Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.10.
Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
