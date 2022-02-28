Citigroup Inc. Invests $33,000 in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNMP. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNMP stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

