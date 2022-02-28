Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.38% of Flotek Industries worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 183,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 110,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTK opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $97.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.48. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

