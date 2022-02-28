Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yandex by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,294,000 after buying an additional 139,935 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Yandex by 28.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 41.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

