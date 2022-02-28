Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
YNDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.
NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
