Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VIR. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $157,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,592,570. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.