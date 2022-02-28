Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) PT Raised to €28.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Societe Generale from €23.00 ($26.14) to €28.00 ($31.82) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.15 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 127.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62.
About Stellantis (Get Rating)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
