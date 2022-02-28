Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

TBLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $6.65 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,567 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 427,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,661,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

