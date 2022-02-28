Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.68% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBNK. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

