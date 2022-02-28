TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a top pick rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.78 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

