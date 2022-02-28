New World Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $220.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $206.31 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average of $245.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

