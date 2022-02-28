The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $119.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $136.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.87.

Shares of VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

