New World Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $139.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.39 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.