Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZYXI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

Zynex stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Zynex has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

