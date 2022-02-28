TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $9.90 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

