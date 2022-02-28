Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.98).

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,868 ($39.00) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,000 ($40.80). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,776.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,710.13.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.