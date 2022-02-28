Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 32 ($0.44) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 220.96% from the company’s current price.
LON SHG opened at GBX 9.97 ($0.14) on Monday. Shanta Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.50 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £104.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
