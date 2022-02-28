Needham & Company LLC Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $180.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on W. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.86. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $7,994,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.