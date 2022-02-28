FY2025 Earnings Estimate for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Issued By Oppenheimer

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of fuboTV in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of FUBO opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.09.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 721,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 723,536 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 229,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

