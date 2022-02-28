Royal Bank of Canada Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $160.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.47.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $133.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $136.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

